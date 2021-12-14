SOUTH BELOIT—Tuesday night turned into an exercise in frustration for the South Beloit boys basketball team.
The SoBos, who entered the game ranked third in the latest IHSA Class 1A poll with a 5-0 record, simply couldn’t get untracked offensively in a 32-30 loss to East Dubuque.
South Beloit was essentially done in by a slow start. The SoBos trailed 11-2 with 2:13 left in the first quarter. The closest they got the rest of the way was at the buzzer, when a SoBo tip-in accounted for the final two-point margin.
“They are just so patient and would take so long on possessions that when they ended with a layup, it was tough for us,” South Beloit senior Bradley Knepper said. “So going down nine to them felt like a lot more than that.”
Indeed, the Warriors’ patient offense, which resulted in several backdoor cuts for open layups, combined with their collapsing defense made life difficult on the SoBos.
Their main target was freshman Ross Robertson, who still managed to lead the team in scoring with 12 points and swat away several shots on the defensive end.
“I haven’t been guarded like that before, where they send a double-team right away,” Robertson said. “It made it pretty tough to score. A lot of times, the best move was to kick it out.”
The SoBos made just two three-pointers all game, with both of them coming in the third quarter. Rence Kostka provided a true highlight, banking in a trey at the quarter buzzer to cut the Warrior lead to 23-19.
Knepper hit a big basket to cut the advantage to 29-26 with 45 seconds to play, but a rebound basket for East Dubuque on the ensuing possession proved to be too much to overcome.
Despite the shoddy offensive showing by his team, South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said he didn’t have long-term concerns about his team on that end of the floor.
“This is what East Dubuque does to teams,” Stucky said. “They are really well-coached and disciplined. They just don’t make a lot of mistakes. A lot of the issues we had tonight, like being a little loose with the ball, those are things we’ve known about before tonight, so it’s not like they totally exposed us or anything.”
Stucky said the relative youth of his team might have been a factor in the performance as well.
“This was the first big game they’ve played as a team,” Stucky said. “You look out and there’s a big crowd, and a bunch of TV cameras, you know the team you are playing is really good. I think we pressed at times. And we’re still getting to know each other as a team. Nobody’s played with Ross, really ever, so it’s going to take some time still to completely come together as a team.”
Knepper, who was a force inside with 10 points despite dealing with a sprained ankle, said it was fun to play in a great atmosphere.
“Games like that are great,” Knepper said. “It was so loud in there coach Stucky had to use hand signals to communicate because we couldn’t hear. And it’s not even close to regional time yet, and we know we’re going to have more fans then.”
The SoBos will try to get back on the winning track Saturday at Oregon.
EAST DUBUQUE 32, SOUTH BELOIT 30
East Dubuque 11 4 8 9—32
South Beloit 7 3 9 11—30
EAST DUBUQUE: Stewart 0 0-2 0, Lee 2 0-0 6, Bowman 4 0-0 8, Feyen 2 1-2 5, Tashner 1 0-5 2, Freiburger 3 0-1 6, Sutter 1 3-4 5. Totals: 13 4-14 32.
SOUTH BELOIT: Kostka 1 0-1 3, Berger 1 0-0 2, Ayotte 1 0-0 3, Robertson 2 8-11 12, Knepper 3 4-7 10. Totals: 8 12-19 30.
3-pointers: South Beloit 2 (Ayotte, Kostka).