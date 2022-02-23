HEBRON, Ill.—South Beloit reached a comfortable pace Wednesday night, set the cruise to 55 and glided past Dakota 55-33.
The SoBos got off to a 10-2 lead and never let the Indians back into the IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
South Beloit (26-6) advances to take on Hinckley-Big Rock Friday at Alden-Hebron High School for the chance to win its first regional crown since 2014.
The inside duo of Ross Robertson and Bradley Knepper was aided by the outside shooting of Blake Ayotte and Rence Kostka.
Ayotte nailed seven treys to finish with a team-high and career-best 21 points. Kostka hit a pair of treys to finish with six points and added eight assists from the point guard spot.
The inside guys showed up, too. Robertson had 16 points and seven boards and Knepper added 15, with the pair going 11-for-13 at the free throw line to boot.
“When we’ve got everybody going like that, we’re pretty tough to guard,” Robertson said. “That’s what we need to keep doing. Just everybody showing up and playing hard.”
Meanwhile, the Indians found the SoBo zone defense impenetrable. With a lack of a perimeter threat, Dakota was left to test the interior of the SoBo defense.
Bad idea, to the tune of nine blocked shots, six of which came from Robertson.
“We talked before the game about Dakota just does not get blown out,” South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said. “They play hard, and they are really well-coached, so they hang around in these games. I kept telling the guys they were going to come back, and not to let up.
“We broke the game down into four-minute segments, and I think we won every segment, so the guys really stayed focused and got after it.”
Stucky was also pleased with the execution of his offense.
“We didn’t run much because our half-court offense was really efficient,” Stucky said. “We moved the ball, got open looks outside and shared the ball really well. The shot quality was really good.”
Hinckley-Big Rock defeated Durand 59-44 to advance to take on the SoBos. The two teams met in the second game of the season, and South Beloit took home a 55-35 victory.
“If we are going to win, we’re going to need to rebound the ball better than we did tonight,” Stucky said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds, especially against a team that is smaller than us. But I feel like if we play our best game, we’re a really hard team to beat.”
• NOTES: Ayotte set the new SoBos single-season record with 88 three-pointers...Robertson not only has the South Beloit season record for blocks, he already has the career record with over 100.
SOUTH BELOIT 60, DAKOTA 32
Dakota 8 7 7 10—32
South Beloit 15 16 13 16—60
DAKOTA: Rieman 2 0-0 4, Kriens 0 1-2 1, Bortelt 0 2-2 2, K Niedermeier 2 0-0 4, B Niedermeier 1 0-0 3, Dornink 4 2-2 10, Nock 2 3-4 8. Totals: 11 8-10 32.
SOUTH BELOIT: Kostka 2 0-0 6, Ayotte 7 0-0 21, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Robertson 5 6-8 16, Knepper 5 5-5 15. Totals: 20 11-13 60.
3-pointers: South Beloit 9 (Ayotte 7, Kostka 2). Dakota 2 (Nock, B. Niedermeier).