PECATONICA, Ill.—Madison Carlson added one more highlight to her outstanding high school career Monday afternoon when she threw a no-hitter against Pecatonica.
Carlson struck out 18 Indians in South Beloit’s 9-0 victory.
The SoBos opened the game with three runs in the first inning, added single tallies in the fourth and fifth before scoring two runs in both the sixth and seventh.
Carlson allowed just two baserunners, both on walks, and fired first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 23 batters she faced. Her excellence didn’t stop in the circle, either. She added a pair of hits and four RBI.
Mikayla Peterson led the SoBos’ hit parade with three, while Kaya Lervik added a pair of knocks.
The SoBos are back in action Tuesday when they travel to Alden-Hebron.
• HONONEGAH 16, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0 (4 inn.): The Indians scored 11 runs in the top of the fourth inning and won by the mercy rule.
Hononegah needed just eight hits—and for a change no home runs—to amass its run total, taking advantage of six walks, a hit batsman and five Jefferson errors. Briella Sendele was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBIs, a triple and two stolen bases. Natalie Kinney was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. Kendall Johnson also had two hits, including a double.
Winning pitcher Lexi Bach tossed a two-hitter, striking out six without walking a batter.
The Indians will host Rockford Boylan at Swanson Stadium on Wednesday.