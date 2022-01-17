SOUTH BELOIT—If the South Beloit boys basketball team continues on this pace, the SoBos might be looking to build another trophy case.
The squad picked up its third trophy of the season Monday night, winning its own Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament with a 56-42 win over Stillman Valley.
The victory followed titles in the Oregon Thanksgiving tourney and the Eastland Holiday Tournament and gave the SoBos a 16-2 record on the season.
It was the first victory in the SoBos own tournament since 2009.
The game began as a real slugfest, with the SoBos leading 8-6 after the first quarter. Both teams began heating up from bheind the arc late in the second quarter, and South Beloit took a 24-21 lead heading into halftime.
South Beloit had just two two-point baskets in the first half (both by freshman Ross Robertson), but were much more effective pounding the ball inside in the second half, utilizing the considerable talents of Robertson and Bradley Knepper.
The SoBos featured an exceptionally balanced attack. Robertson finished with 12 points along with Blake Ayotte, Knepper had 11 and Rence Kostka finished with nine.
South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said the team’s offensive output in the second half was what he was looking for.
“They played a 2-3 zone coming out and were determined not to let our bigs beat them,” Stucky said. “But we started to hit some shots and they had to switch to man-to-man. And we are a tough team to play man against because you have to match up with both of our big guys, and not many teams can do that.”
Knepper, who was named Tournament MVP after putting together a solid two days, said this was the sweetest tourney win of them all.
“We didn’t have to travel to Eastland or Oregon,” Knepper said. “We were able to win it right here in front of our own fans. We just played together really well as a team, and that’s what we’ve done since day one. We had big goals coming in, and so far it’s been working out great.”
South Beloit held a 40-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but took immediate command of the game and never let go, cruising to the victory.
The SoBos will be back at it Tues., Jan 25 when they host Harvest Christian Academy.
• TOURNEY SUMMARY: Monday morning, the SoBos held Harvard scoreless in the first quarter and led 23-4 at halftime and 31-9 after three quarters. The Hornets had no answer for Knepper, who netted 20 points. The only drawback for South Beloit was a 9-for-20 game at the free-throw line.
Saturday, South Beloit thumped Forreston 54-30. Down 20-19 at halftime, the SoBos outscored Forreston 35-10 in the second half as Knepper scored 14 of his team-high 18 points. Aidan Finn chipped in 13 points.
• NORTH BOONE: The Vikings split a pair of games Monday, beating Harvard 39-34 before losing to Harvest Christian 71-62.
In the Harvard win, the Vikings were led by Amro Shammakh’s 11 points. Will Doetch added eight.
In the loss to Harvest Christian, Will Doetch exploded for 28 points while Shammakh went for 10.
On Saturday, the Vikings also went 1-1, losing to Stillman Valley 54-23 and beating AFC 72-40.
In the AFC win, Shammkah had 13 points to lead the Vikings.
MLK BOXSCORES:
Monday
South Beloit 56, Stillman Valley 42
Stillman Valley 6 15 12 9—42
South Beloit 8 16 16 16—56
STILLMAN VALLEY: Davidson 4 0-2 10, Dunseth 3 2-2 9, Pierce 1 0-0 3, McKee 1 0-0 2, Willhite 4 1-3 13. Totals: 13 3-7 42.
SOUTH BELOIT: Finn 0 1-2 1, Joiner 2 1-2 7, Kostka 3 0-0 9, Ayotte 4 0-0 12, Robertson 4 4-6 12, Knepper 2 7-14 11. Totals: 15 13-24 52.
3-pointers: South Beloit 9 (Joiner 2, Kostka 3, Ayotte 4). Stillman Valley 8 (Davidson 2, Dunseth, Pierce, Willhite 4).
South Beloit 44, Harvard 18
Harvard………0 4 5 9—18
South Beloit…9 14 8 13—44
HARVARD (fg ft-fta pts)—Brummett 1 0-0 3, Brincks 0 1-2 1, Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Galarza 0 0-1 0. Jimenez 5 0-2 12. 7 1-5 18.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Finn 1 0-0 3, Joiner 0 0-2 0, Ayotte 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 3, Robertson 2 5-8 9, Knepper 8 4-9 20, Likins 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 9-20 44.
3-pt. Goals: Harvard 1 (Brummett), SB 3 (Miller, Finn, Ayotte). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Harvard 13, SB 9.
HCA 71, North Boone 62
North Boone 10 21 17 14—62
HCA 13 22 20 16—71
NORTH BOONE: Shammkh 3 1-2 10, O. Ovalle 0 0-2 0, C Doetch 3 0-3 6, W. Doetch 12 1-1 28. Danner 1 0-0 2, Nolen 3 4-5 10, Raabe 2 2-3 6. Totals: 24 8-16 62.
HCA: Gonnam 0 1-2 1, Wilder 9 3-5 23, Winkelman 1 2-2 5, Lothery 7 1-1 18, Meeker 6 10- 13 24. Totals: 23 17-23 71.
3-pointers: HCA 8 (Wilder 2, Lothery 3, Meeker, Winkelman). North Boone 6 (W Doetch 3, Shammkh 3).
North Boone 39, Harvard 34
Harvard 8 13 4 9—34
North Boone 8 10 5 16—39
HARVARD: Brincks 1 1-2 4, Flores 0 2-2 4, Bennett 3 2-4 8, Galarza 5 3-6 14. Jimenez 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 8-16 34.
NORTH BOONE: Danner 2 0-0 5, Raabe 1 2-2 4, Nolen 2 3-8 7, W. Doetch 3 2-3 8, C. Doetch 1 1-2 3, Shammakh 4 4-7 12. Totals: 13 12-22 39.
Saturday
South Beloit 54, Forreston 30
Forreston……8 12 3 7—30
South Beloit…8 11 17 18—54
FORRESTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Becker 1 0-0 2, Greenfield 4 0-0 9, Smith 3 0-0 9, Encheff 1 0-0 2. Appel 2 0-0 5, Nelson 0 0-1 0. Fox 1 0-0 3. Totals: Totals 12 0-1 30.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Finn 4 3-4 13, Joiner 2 0-0 6, Kostka 0 0-1 0. Ayotte 3 0-0 9, Robertson 3 2-2 8, Knepper 7 4-7 18. Totals: 19 9-14 54.
3-pt. Goals: Forr. 5 (Smith 3, Greenfield, Appel), SB 7 (Ayotte 3, Joiner 2, Finn 2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Forr. 13, SB 11.
Stillman Valley 54, North Boone 30
Stillman Valley…….6 17 22 9—54
North Boone…….. .6 5 5 8—23
STILLMAN VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnson 2 0-0 5, Rauman 2 0-0 5, Davidson 7 2-2 18, Dunseth 4 1-2 9, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Broski 3 2-2 9, McKee 1 4-4 6. Totals: 21 9-10 54.
NORTH BOONE (fg ft-fta pts)—Shammakh 1 0-0 3, O. Ovalle 0 3-5 3, C. Doetch 1 1-2 3, W. Doetch 0 1-2 1, M. Ovalle 0 3-4 3, Q. Danner 1 0-0 2, Nolen 1 0-1 2, Self 1 1-2 3, Raabe 1 0-0 2, Ford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 8-13 23.
3-pt. Goals: SV 5 (Davidson 2, Johnson, Rauman, Broski), NB 1 (Shammakh). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: SV 14, NB 11.
North Boone 72, AFC 40
Ashton/FC……….3 16 14 7—40
North Boone……16 20 16 20—72
ASHTON FRANKLIN CENTER (fg ft-fta pts)—Ruell 3 6-8 12, Lester 0 1-2 1, Soto 1 0-0 3, Murphy 2 1-2 6, Harris 3 1-2 7, Munroe 0 1-2 1, Bushman 3 2-2 12. Totals: 12 12-18 40.
NORTH BOONE (fg ft-fta pts)—Shammakh 6 1-2 13, O. Ovalle 4 0-0 8, Lipinsky 1 0-0 2, C. Doetch 3 1-2 7, W. Doetch 5 0-0 10, M. Ovalle 1 0-0 2, Nolen 6 0-2 12, Raabe 3 1-1 7, Ford 1 0-0 2, Danner 3 0-0 7, Peek 2 0-0 4. Totals: 34 3-7 72.
3-pt. Goals: AFC 4 (Bushman, Murphy, Soto), NB 2 (Danner, Peek). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: AFC 7, NB 14.