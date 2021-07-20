CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers began their two-week road trip with a walk-off loss Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids.
Michael Helman doubled home Daniel Ozoria in the ninth inning to give the Kernels a 4-3 win.
The Snappers opened the scoring in the top of the third inning when Connor Scott doubled with two outs, and Victor Victory Mesa followed with a double of his own to knock Scott in.
The Kernels evented the game up in the bottom of the third when Matt Wallner hit his fifth home runs of the season, a solo shot against Beloit starter Kyle Nicolas.
The Snappers re-took the lead in the fifth inning, when Kameron Misner singled home Ricky Aracena to make it 2-1.
Cedar Rapids took the lead in the seventh on a two-run homer by Jair Camargo, his 13th of the season, to make it 3-2.
The Snappers tied the game in the ninth inning on a passed ball, allowing Marcos Rivera to score from third.