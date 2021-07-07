SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The Beloit Snappers continued to have trouble holding onto leads in Fair Winds Field as they went on top on three separate occasions only to have the South Bend Cubs rally each time.
Beloit scored twice in the fifth inning to take its last lead at 7-6. Scout Ben scored four times in the seventh and added another run in the eighth for an 11-7 victory.
The Cubs outhit the Snappers 17-5.
Thomas Jones put Beloit on top 1-0 in the first inning when he walked, stole second and scored when South Bend second baseman Josue Huma committed an error on Troy Johnson’s grounder.
The Snappers made it 4-0 in the top of the third inning. Jones was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Kameron Misner. Johnston added an RBI single and Bubba Hollins an RBI double.
South Bend stormed back against Beloit starter Kyle Nicolas, collecting four straight singles to plate two runs and then tying it at 4-4 on a two-run double by hot-hitting Nelson Velazquez.
Beloit took the lead back in the fourth as Connor Scott walked and scored on a single by Misner, but the Cubs grabbed it back in the bottom of the inning as Delvin Zinn cracked a two-run home run. It could have been worse. Immediately before the blast, right fielder Jones threw out a runner at third trying to advance on a single by Huma.
South Bend replaced starter Tanner Jessin-Dalton with reliever Max Bain and instantly regretted it. The Snappers loaded the bases on walks to Griffin Conine and Hollins and a single by Will Banfield. Marco Rivera also walked to force in a run and tie the game 6-6. Ricky Aracena’s sacrifice fly put Beloit ahead 7-6.
It was all South Bend after that. Zinn singled and stole second in the seventh off reliever Remey Reed. Two outs later, Velazquez drove him in with a single. Grayson Byrd and Jake Slaughter also singled, producing one run and Ryan Reynolds capped the inning with a two-run double that made it 10-7.
Bradlee Beesley tacked on an RBI double in the eighth off Brady Puckett.
Zinn, Velazquez and Huma each had three hits for South Bend. Misner was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs to lead Beloit.
Nicolas allowed nine hits and six earned runs in four innings. Reed allowed six hits and four runs in three inning and Puckett allowed two hits and a run in two innings.