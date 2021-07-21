CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers and Cedar Rapids Kernels engaged in a good, old-fashioned pitchers duel Wednesday night.
Playing in the second of a six-game series, the Snappers defeated the host Kernels 1-0 in 11 innings.
The Snappers scored the game’s only run in the top of the 11th inning when Ricky Aracena singled home Marcos Rivera to put Beloit in front.
In the bottom of the 11th, the Kernels loaded the bases with two outs before Justin Evans, working in his second inning, fanned Michael Helman to end the game.
Beloit starting pitcher Zach King fashioned his best start of the season, throwing six innings and allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out eight Kernels.
Reliever Jackson Rose was even more impressive in three scoreless frames, allowing just two hits while striking out five of the eight hitters he faced.
Cedar Rapids starter Louie Varland was outstanding.
He allowed just one Beloit hit while walking two and striking out nine in five scoreless frames. Ryan Shreve threw two perfect innings, while Erik Manoah Jr.followed with three scoreless frames, inclduing the all-important 10th inning. The two combined to strike out nine Snappers.
Amazingly, the Snappers won the game despite recording only two hits. Both teams struck out 19 times in the 11 frames.
The Snappers and the Kernels will meet in game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m in Cedar Rapids as Beloit contnues its 12-game road trip.