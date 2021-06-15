PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers saw their road series with the Peoria Chiefs get off to a rocky start Tuesday with a 6-4 defeat.
The Snappers kicked off the scoring in the top of the first inning as Troy Johnston stayed hot with an RBI single that plated Kameron Misner.
Peoria took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning when Leandro Cedeno doubled home a pair of runs. Cedeno struck again on an identical two-run double to make it 4-1 in the third.
Johnston came back again for the Snappers, again scoring Misner with a single in the fifth to make it 4-2.
But Peoria again responded, this time with a Chandler Redmond RBI single in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-2. A Zade Richardson home run, his fifth of the season, made it 6-2 Peoria in the sixth inning.
The Snappers showed some fight with a pair of runs in the eighth to get back in the game. Ynmanol Marinez singled home Dustin Skelton, and an error allowed another run to score to make it 6-4.
Zach King fell to 1-6 on the season after allowing four runs in 3 2-3 innings.
The Snappers and Chiefs will continue their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.