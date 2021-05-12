BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers won their third straight game Wednesday night, defeating the South Bend Cubs 8-3 at Pohlman Field.
The Snappers broke open a tight game with a seven-run fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit. Ricky Aracena singled home Devin Hairston to tie the game. Thomas Jones plated Aracena to put the Snappers in front for good.
After a Will Banfield sacrifice fly, Nic Ready cracked a grand slam, his first home run of the year, to make it 8-2.
The score would remain that way until the Cubs plated a run in the ninth.
Bryan Hoeing rebounded from a tough opening start to pick up the victory in his second outing of the year.
Hoeing (1-1) allowed just three hits and two runs in 5 2-3 innings to earn the victory. Brady Puckett was outstanding out of the Snappers bullpen, pitching 2 1-3 innings of scoreless ball with three strikeouts.
Hairston paced the Snappers’ 10-hit attack with three knocks, while Jones and Aracena each had two hits.
The two teams will meet again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Kyle Nicolas (1-0) will go for Beloit while Maz Bain (0-0) will start for the Cubs.