DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Beloit Snappers came within two outs of taking five of six games from Quad Cities Sunday afternoon.
A ninth-inning comeback by the River Bandits led to a 10-inning win, as they held off the Snappers 3-2 to salvage their second win in the six-game series.
The Snappers' Troy Johnston singled home Thomas Jones with the game's first run in the top of the first inning, and Nic Ready's sacrifice fly plated Kameron Misner to make it 2-0.
The game would stay that way until the fateful bottom of the ninth, when Eli Villalobos climbed the hill for his second inning of work after tossing a scoreless eighth.
Villalobos walked the leadoff man, then surrendered a one-out double and a game-tying, two-run single by Nick Loftin with one out to send the game into extras.
In the 10th, Beloit was held scoreless before Tyler Mitzel (1-6) allowed a single to open the inning, sending Seuly Matias to third. Before he could record an out, a wild pitch scored Matias with the game's winning run.
Jake Walters got the start for Beloit and was outstanding, allowing just four hits in six shutout frames.
The Snappers will take Monday off before welcoming in Peoria Tuesday for the first game of a six-game series and a 12-game homestand.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers took both games this weekend, winning Friday night 8-6 in 10 innings. Victor Victor Mesa struck the big blow, a two-run homer in the 10th to break a 6-6 tie.
Nic Ready homered earlier in the game, as did Kameron Misner. The Snappers held a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh before the River Bandits scored four times in the seventh and twice more in the eighth to send the game into extra innings.
M.D. Johnson continued his outstanding performance on the mound, throwing six innings of one-hit, shutout baseball for the Snappers to lower his ERA to 1.36. Brady Puckett (6-1) got the win with two scoreless innings of work.
On Saturday, the Snappers needed no late-inning dramatics in a 9-1 win. Troy Johnston and Ricky Aracena had three hits while Misner, Conner Scott, Jan Mercado and Marcos Rivera each had a pair of hits.
George Soriano (3-1) allowed just one run in 5 2-3 innings while striking out 10 River Bandits to earn the victory.