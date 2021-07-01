BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers did it again.
One night after recording a comeback, extra-inning victory over the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Snappers closed out the T-Rats 5-4 in 11 innings Thursday night.
With the game tied 4-4 and runners at the corners with one out, Connor Scott got his third hit of the game, a single to center that plated Thomas Jones with the winning run.
Snappers right fielder Griffin Conine hit his fourth home run in as many games in the eighth, a dramatic three-run shot that brought the Snappers back from a 2-1 deficit.
However, Wisconsin plated a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to send the game into extra innings.
The Timber Rattlers got on the board immediately with Brewers prospect Korry Howell homered to left field, his ninth on the season, to make it 1-0.
Nick Kahle hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning to expand the Timber Rattlers lead to 2-0.
The Snappers got on the board in the third when a Connor Scott single plate Ricky Aracena to make it 2-1.
Kyle Nicolas got the start for Beloit and two runs in six innings.
Reliever Tyrler Mitzel pitched a scoreless 11th inning to record the victory for Beloit.
The Snappers and Timber Rattlers have a busy weekend ahead of them. The teams will meet Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. before a Sunday matinee beginning at 2:05.
Saturday’s game will feature a post-game fireworks show at Pohlman Field.