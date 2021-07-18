BELOIT—The sun set on Pohlman Field Sunday, and the Beloit Snappers sent the old girl home in style.
The Snappers defeated visiting Quad Cities 5-4 in front of 1,030 sun-drenched, energetic fans that wanted to be there for the park’s final game before the team moves into ABC Supply Stadium Aug. 3.
It was a Chamber of Commerce type of day at the park, with a few white clouds drifting along a bright blue sky. A breeze blowing in from center field kept the fans cool, and the Snappers obliged by breaking their six-game losing streak.
Thomas Jones cracked his fourth home run of the season, a drive that caromed off the left field foul pole, breaking a 4-4 deadlock in the eighth inning.
“I hook a lot of balls, and as soon as I hit it, I knew it was out,” Jones said. “I just didn’t know if it was going to stay fair. My main focus was getting to second at least, and maybe third, if it hit off the wall. It was a great feeling when I saw it hit off the pole. I’m no Griffin Conine, so I don’t hit a ton of home runs.”
Conine did indeed thrill the fans with his league-leading 23rd homer as the Snappers rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Beloit scored twice in the sixth and two more times in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead.
Quad Cities tied the game in the eighth when Seuly Matias hit a two-run homer over the scoreboard in left to make it 4-4 and set up Jones’ heroics.
The normal sounds that have filled the air at the maligned park on Cranston were there: The canned organ music coaxing the crowd into a cheer. The collective groan after a Beloit error. The raucous cheers and stomping on aluminum bleachers after a game-tying home run.
Small children with ice cream on their mouths chased after Snappy, in search of high fives.
Sunday’s game had everything a Snappers fan could want.
The next time the home team dons the familiar white uniforms with green “Snappers” scripted across the front, it’ll be a whole new ballgame.
Literally.
Replacing a mostly blacked-out electronic scoreboard in left field will be a state-of-the art jumbotron, with replay capabilities.
A barely functional and certainly uncomfortable press box replaced with a modern, air-conditioned facility. A simple grandstand replaced with plush accommodations including luxury boxes.
The stands will be packed, as the team says the Tuesday, August 3 game has nearly sold out.
The fans that were in attendance Sunday made a difference, according to Jones.
“Usually we get a bigger crowd on the road,” Jones said. “So you get a lot of energy, but it’s usually against you. For it to be with you this time, it played a big role in the game. That positive energy was great for us.”
Jones can’t wait to get over to the new place.
“I’m looking forward to playing there,” Jones said. “I can’t wait for that scoreboard, and I’m excited for the turf field, too. You don’t see many of those around, so it’s going to be fun.”
The Snappers will hit the road for two weeks, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.
• WEEKEND RECAP: Friday night, the Snappers fell to the River Bandits 6-4. Quad Cities scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and twice in the sixth to establish a commanding 5-0 lead.
Beloit scored once in the sixth before the Bandits answered with a run of their own in the seventh to make it 6-1.
The Snappers made it close, scoring three times in the eighth on a River Bandits error, a Troy Johnston single and a Marcos Rivera sacrifice fly.
Saturday, Conine hit his league-leading 22nd homer in the fourth inning of an eventual 9-5 loss. Quad Cities took command of the game with three runs in the seventh inning to break open a 3-3 tie.