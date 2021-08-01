PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers are headed home hot.
The Snappers own their fourth consecutive game Sunday afternoon, defeating Peoria 7-3.
Following a day off Monday, the Snappers will host Wisconsin at the first game in ABC Supply Stadium history, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.
On Sunday, Kameron Misner kicked off the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single that plated Connor Scott.
Peoria responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, but Ynmanol Marinez made it a 3-2 game in the fourth inning with an RBI single.
The Snappers tied the game in the sixth inning on another hit from Marinez, this time scoring Thomas Jones.
Jones put the Snappers in front in the seventh inning with a single, while Troy Johnston singled home Misner later in the inning to make it 5-3.
Beloit continued to put the pressure on, scoring in the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Victor Victor Mesa, his second of the season.
Jake Walters went to 3-2 on the season after allowing three runs (none earned) in five innings. He walked just one batter while striking out seven.
• WEEKEND RECAP: On Friday night, the Snappers came up with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.
Beloit trailed 4-1 heading into the seventh inning before Dustin Skelton belted his second home run of the night and sixth of the season to trim the lead to 4-2. Victor Victor Mesa hit a two-run single in the seventh to tie the game.
Skelton again came up big in the 10th, hitting an RBI single to put the Snappers in front. Brady Puckett (5-1) picked up the win with three scoreless innings out of the Beloit bullpen.
Saturday, the Snappers left no doubt as to the outcome, taking down the Chiefs 11-2. The Snappers scored three time sin the second, four more times in the third and once in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead.
Scott led the offense with three hits and a pair of RBI’s, while Misner hit two solo home runs. George Soriano (1-1) got the win after allowing two runs in six innings.