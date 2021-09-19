EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Beloit Snappers left 2021 on a winning note, defeating Lake County 5-3 in the team's final game as the Snappers.
Beloit, which will be rebranding in the offseason, took a 5-0 early lead and hung on to finish the season with a record of 55-65.
The Snappers kicked off the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by Bennett Hostetler that plated Connor Scott. Troy Johnston later added an RBI knock of his own to make it 2-0.
The game stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when Johnston again singled, this time bringing home two runs to make it 4-0. David Martinez capped the Beloit scoring later in the frame when he knocked home Johnston with a double.
The Captains attempted a comeback in the sixth as Joe Naranjo hit an RBI single and Michael Amditis singled home a pair of runs to make it 5-3.
Rafael Soriano (4-1) picked up the win after allowing three runs in 5 2-3 innings of work. Tyler Mitzel picked up his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.
• WEEKEND RECAP: Friday night, the Snappers took down the Captains 8-3. Beloit broke open a 4-3 game with a four-run fifth inning. Scott was the star of the game for Beloit, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Hostetler and Dustin Skelton also went deep.
Bryan Hoeing (7-6) got the win after pitching seven innings of three-run ball.
Saturday, the Snappers mustered just two hits in a 4-0 loss to Lake County. Captains pitcher Daniel Espino (2-6) allowed both hits in 6 2-3 innings, walking zero Snappers while striking out 10.
Eury Perez (1-2) took the loss after allowing all four runs in four innings.