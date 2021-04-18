BELOIT—Beloit Snappers fans will be able to tune in to hear their team on the radio airwaves for the 2021 season.
Iron Country 101.9 FM/1490 AM will be the flagship station for the Snappers. All 120 Snappers games this season will be live-streamed on Iron Country’s streaming platform and on the Big Radio app. Selected games will also air live on 101.9 FM and 1490 AM primarily on Tuesdays and Sundays.
“We are excited to bring baseball back to the radio with Iron Country,” team president Jeff Jurgella said. “This is the first time since 2019 fans can listen to the game on the radio. This is great for the city of Beloit and the fans from surrounding communities to stay connected with the Snappers this season and beyond.”
Big Radio is the business brand of Ben Thompson, of Beloit, and Scott Thompson, of Monroe.
Together they own and operate 10 local radio stations from their offices in Beloit, Janesville, Monroe and Freeport.
“Local programming is the foundation of our Big Radio brand and we couldn’t be more excited to be the radio flagship to help send off Snappy in his final season, while bringing fans the excitement of a new ownership group, new vision and certain future of Beloit Professional Baseball in Beloit,” Big Radio, Janesville, CEO Thompson said. “It seems only fitting for Beloit’s long-time local station, WGEZ, now Iron Country, to be a partner in the most exciting year since minor league baseball first appeared in Beloit.”
The first chance for Snappers fans to listen to the team on Iron Country will be on May 4 when the Snappers open the 2021 season against the Timber Rattlers in Appleton at 6:35 p.m.
After a six-game series in Appleton, the Snappers will play their home opener on May 11 against South Bend at 6:35 p.m.
