BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers and Cedar Rapids Kernels showed up Sunday afternoon for a traditional baseball game.
Instead, a round of Home Run Derby ensued, with the two teams combining for six round-trippers.
It was ironic, then, that the winning run came courtesy of baseball’s least scintillating plays: The bases on balls.
Marcos Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning that gave the Snappers a 9-8 victory over Cedar Rapids at ABC Supply Stadium.
The walk finally completed the back-and-forth affair more than four hours after it was scheduled to begin. The Snappers, once down 5-0, again showed their ability to come back.
“It really does say a lot about our team,” Snappers manager Mike Jacobs. “We’ve got a couple of weeks left, and down 5-0, it would’ve been easy to just call it good. But that’s not something we’ve done all season, and we didn’t do it today.”
Thomas Jones struck the big blow for the Snappers. Trailing 5-1 in the fourth inning, he crushed a grand slam off the batter’s eye in center field to tie the game.
After the Kernels grabbed the lead back, Connor Scott hit an RBI single and a Cedar Rapids error on a ball hit by Rivera tied the game again.
Aaron Sabato and Nic Ready traded seventh inning solo shots to tie the game at 8-8, setting up Rivera’s walk-off walk.
Tyler Mitzel (2-6) got out of a first-and-third, no-out jam in the top of the 10th to earn the victory for Beloit.
“One of the guys printed out for me a couple of weeks ago a stat about most ninth-inning runs this year,” Jacobs said. “We were way at the top, and it just goes to show you that you have to keep playing the game, no matter where the score is at. We put together some really nice at-bats in that last inning.”
The Snappers don’t have a chance to earn a spot in the playoff this year, but Jacobs said there’s still plenty for his guys to play for.
“Those numbers at the back of the baseball card, those never go away,” Jacobs said. “Everything really does count for them, regardless of where your team is in the standings. You’ve got to continue to grind your at-bats out. It’s the same way in the big leagues. Everything counts, and I’m really proud of these guys because they understand that.”
• UP NEXT: The Snappers will take off Monday before traveling to Wisconsin for game one of a six-game series with the Timber Rattlers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• WEEKEND RECAP: Friday night was a stark contrast to Sunday’s slugfest. The Snappers fell 2-1 despite out-hitting Cedar Rapids 6-5.
Bryan Hoeing was simply outstanding on the mound for Beloit, going seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and one unearned run. He didn’t issue a walk while striking out 10 Kernels in one of the top performances of the season by a Beloit pitcher.
The game was tied 1-1 before Seth Gray hit an RBI single for Cedar Rapids to give them the eventual winning run.
Saturday, the Snappers bounced back with a 6-1 win behind an outstanding pitching performance.
Eury Perez got the start and pitched 4 2-3 innings of hitless ball. He did allow a run and a walk while striking out seven.
Cody Mincey (2-1) picked up the win after going 3 1-3 innings of scoreless relief. Marcos Rivera led the offense with a two-run homer, his eighth of the season.