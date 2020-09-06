BELOIT — Fans of the Beloit Snappers will have to get used to a new nickname when the team takes the field in 2021.
The city's minor league baseball franchise announced on Friday that it will have a new nickname that will be revealed in the coming days.
Quint Studer, the Snappers' new owner-in-waiting, made the announcement in a letter to fans posted on the clubs' social media platforms Friday afternoon.
"We've made the decision that, following the anticipated formal approval by Major League Baseball of the transfer of the ownership of the franchise, the team will take a new name when Beloit baseball moves into the new stadium in 2021," Studer wrote.
While the team plans to change names, there will still be an element relating to the Snappers name at the ballpark.
"When we transition to the new ballpark, we plan to hold "Snapper Sundays," with the team playing as the Snappers and wearing classic Snappers uniforms each Sunday."
Snappy, the club's popular mascot, will also be moving to the new stadium despite the name change, and apparel and merchandise will continue to be made available to fans.
Finalists for the new name will begin to be revealed this week, and fans will have the opportunity to have a say in the new name, as the club will survey a variety of sources before making a final choice.