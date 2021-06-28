BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers finally have a date to unveil their crown jewel.
Snappers president Jeff Jurgella announced Monday afternoon ABC Supply Stadium is set to open on Tuesday, Aug. 3, when the Snappers meet the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
That also means another date has added meaning: Sunday, July 18 will be the club’s final game in Pohlman Field, their home since 1982.
“Since we met with CCI in the winter, they felt Aug. 3 would be the day,” Jurgella said. “They’ve been consistent with it throughout the process, and now we are close enough to let the date out to the public.”
Fans will be able to order tickets to that game, along with the 23 others the Snappers will host for the remainder of the season, on Wednesday through the club’s website.
“We’ve sensed a lot of community pride from people as they drive by and see the place,” Jurgella said. “Now, season-ticket holders will be able to come out and pick out their own seats to the new park. We’re excited for people to see this beautiful ballpark.”
Jurgella said there was never any question in the team’s front office if they should simply delay the opening until 2022, when the season begins anew in April.
“I can only think of one example of a team switching ballparks in mid-year,” Jurgella said. “That was the Toronto Blue Jays in 1989. But our thoughts were, we have this beautiful facility, and it’s ready right now, why not open it up and take advantage of it? So that’s why we made the decision to open it when we could.”
With five weeks to go in the process, there still appears to be much work afoot. But Jurgella said he’s confident all the loose ends will be tied up.
“We are very hopeful that anything that wouldn’t be 100 percent completed wouldn’t be something that fans would notice,” Jurgella said. “There is plenty to be done, but we’re confident that everything will be completed.”
Fans numbers one and two on the season-ticket holder list are Pat and Ken Arndt, who have been fixtures in the front row behind home plate at Pohlman Field since 1996.
The couple, who now live in Roscoe, picked out a familiar spot: Front row, right behind home plate.
“Now Ken will be able to call balls and strikes,” Pat said with a laugh.
The Arndt’s said that while they will miss the coziness of Pohlman Field, they understand the move.
“It was either get a new ballpark or not have baseball in Beloit,” Ken Arndt said. “And this place is really, really impressive all the way around.”
Ken said the memories he has from Pohlman Field left an indelible impression on him.
“It’s just about all the people we met there,” Ken said. “The people that have come and gone since 1996. I can still see (former Midwest League President) George Spelius sitting in the seats in front of us. There were a lot of great memories made there.”
But the Ardnt’s, along with thousands of other stateline area baseball fans, will make new memories at the state-of-the-art facility, beginning August 3.