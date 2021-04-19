BELOIT—Have an unusual talent and want to put it on display at a Snappers game?
The club is giving fans an opportunity to show what they’ve got at a talent show Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Pohlman Field.
At the event, individuals and groups can audition to sing the National Anthem at a Snappers game in 2021, try out to perform their talent before a game, and show off their skills to be considered for a position with the team’s Flight Squad in-game entertainment staff.
“We are calling it The Rock’s Got Talent,” Snappers media manager Brent Bartels said. “This is a fantastic way for members of the community to participate with the Snappers this season. I’ve been told there are some great singers, musicians, magicians, even hula-hoopers and jugglers, that can bring a lot of fun to the Snappers game this year. We can’t wait to see what talent is in Beloit and surrounding communities.”
The Beloit Snappers will open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before playing their home opener on Tuesday, May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.