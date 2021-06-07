BELOIT — Baseball season is in full swing for the Beloit Snappers, who plan to move to their new downtown ABC Supply Stadium later this summer.
In conjunction with the move, the Snappers are looking to add to their staff by hosting a job far on June 17 and July 7 from 6-8 p.m. both days to hire positions for ABC Supply Stadium. The fair will take place at the Beloit Transfer Station (downtown bus stop) at 225 Shirland Avenue.
Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form at SnappersBaseballcom, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and come prepared to interview on-site. The Snappers will grill up burgers and hot dogs during both job fairs.
Available game day staff positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing and retail. Candidates will be expected to work all Snapper home games at ABC Supply Stadium during the 2021 season, including nights, weekends and holiday dates and should view the team’s schedules in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.
Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to MValentyn@SnappersBaseball.com or by calling (608) 362-2272.