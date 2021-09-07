BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers broke open a tight game with a six-run eighth inning in an 11-5 victory over visiting South Bend Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Victor Victor Mesa unlockedn a 5-5 tie by drawing a bases loaded walk in that fateful eighth frame. Troy Johnston then gave the Snappers some significant insurance by launching his 14th homer of the season, a grand slam that made it 10-5.
Dustin Skelton, who led off the eighth with a walk, capped the scoring with a single that plated Thomas Jones.
The Snappers got the game off to an outstanding start when Jones cracked his eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot that plated Connor Scott, who had been hit by a pitch and Johnston, who had reached on an error.
It wasn’t long before the Cubs rebounded. Luis Vazquez hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Tyler Durna chased Vazquez home with a single to tie the game.
Yonathan Periaza gave South Bend a two-run lead with a two-run blast, his 13th of the season, in the sixth inning to make it 5-3.
The Snappers continued the game-long roller coaster with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Jan Mercado singled home Mesa, with Jones also coming around to score on a throwing error by South Bend catcher Pablo Aliendo.
Left-hander Josh Simpson got the start for Beloit and allowed three runs in four innings of work. Brady Puckett continued his season-long struggles by giving up two runs in three innings out of the Beloit bullpen.
Raul Brito moved to 2-1 on the season after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.
The Snappers and Cubs will meet in game two of their week-long, six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will also have 6:35 starts with Sunday’s finale a 2 p.m. matinee.
The Snappers will then play six games at Lake County to end the season.