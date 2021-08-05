Snappers take second straight win By JOSH FLICKINGER Co-Sports Editor Josh Flickinger Author email Aug 5, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — The Beloit Snappers are starting to get settled in at ABC Supply Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Fans cheer on Snappers at inaugural night of new ABC Supply Stadium E-scooters draw criticism, support from Beloit residents after rollout Jacobs resigns from Beloit School Board Beloit man sentenced in intoxicated driving crash that killed teen School, other buildings and vehicles struck by gunfire in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime