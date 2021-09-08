Snappers take second straight from Cubs By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Sep 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—It took just a single run from the Beloit Snappers Wednesday night to take their second straight game from the South Bend Cubs at ABC Supply Stadium.Center fielder Victor Victor Mesa supplied the fireworks in the 1-0 victory, hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning that plated Thomas Jones with the go-ahead tally.Hot-hitting Mesa finished the game with three of Beloit’s five hits.Snappers starting pitcher Dax Fulton continued his outstanding work in a Beloit uniform after being promoted.Fulton went four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven.Cody Mincey was just as effective out of the Beloit bullpen, throwing three innings and allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.Eli Villalobos (1-2) was also tremendous, throwing two scoreless with three strikeouts. In all, the three Snappers hurlers combined to allow just three hits and three walks while striking out 13.South Bend’s pitching was just as solid. Tyler Santana got the start and matched Fulton with four scoreless innings, allowing justThe Snappers and Cubs will go at it again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday the teams again meet at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s final home game will be a 2 p.m. matinee.Beloit finishes out the season with six games at Lake County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Suspicious death reported on Portland Avenue in Beloit Janesville murderer sentenced to life in prison Beloit police investigating fourth homicide of 2021 Ex-Beloit police officer pleads not guilty to domestic abuse One of the Dewey Avenue shooting suspects extradited to Rock Co. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime