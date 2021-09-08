BELOIT—It took just a single run from the Beloit Snappers Wednesday night to take their second straight game from the South Bend Cubs at ABC Supply Stadium.

Center fielder Victor Victor Mesa supplied the fireworks in the 1-0 victory, hitting an RBI double in the eighth inning that plated Thomas Jones with the go-ahead tally.

Hot-hitting Mesa finished the game with three of Beloit’s five hits.

Snappers starting pitcher Dax Fulton continued his outstanding work in a Beloit uniform after being promoted.

Fulton went four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven.

Cody Mincey was just as effective out of the Beloit bullpen, throwing three innings and allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

Eli Villalobos (1-2) was also tremendous, throwing two scoreless with three strikeouts. In all, the three Snappers hurlers combined to allow just three hits and three walks while striking out 13.

South Bend’s pitching was just as solid. Tyler Santana got the start and matched Fulton with four scoreless innings, allowing just

The Snappers and Cubs will go at it again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday the teams again meet at 6:35 p.m. Sunday’s final home game will be a 2 p.m. matinee.

Beloit finishes out the season with six games at Lake County.

