DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers took game one of their six-game series against Quad Cities Tuesday night behind a strong pitching performance and a trio of home runs.
The Snappers defeated the River Bandits 7-0 at Modern Woodman Park to move to 14-11 on the season. Bryan Hoeing got the start for the Snappers and allowed just one hit while striking out five in 4 1-3 frames.
Jackson Rose picked up the victory in relief with 2 2-3 scoreless frames, allowing just a walk while striking out two. Tyler Mitzel struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning to give the Snappers a cumulative one-hitter. The lone hit was a double by the Bandits’ Nick Loftin in the first inning.
Griffin Conine got the contest started with a bang for the Snappers, hitting a ball into the Mississippi River beyond the wall in right center field to make it 1-0 in the first inning.
It was the seventh homer of the season for Conine, who leads the club in that category.
David Martinez hit a solo shot to right center in the fifth, his first of the season, to make it 2-0. Later in the fifth, Thomas Jones crunched his third homer of the season to make it 3-0.
The Snappers poured in four more runs in the ninth. Will Banfield walked with the bags full to produce one run, and Troy Johnston followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 7-0.
The Snappers and River Bandits will play game two of their series Wednesday night at 6:35.