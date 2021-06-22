BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers took the opener of their six-game series Tuesday night at Pohlman Field, beating Quad Cities 4-3.
Griffin Conine got the scoring started for Beloit in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left-center, his 12 round-tripper of the season.
Kameron Misner plated Connor Scott with a grounder in the third to give Beloit a 2-0 advantage.
Ricky Aracena’s single plated Nic Ready in the fourth inning to make it 3-0, and the Snappers scored a single tally for the fourth consecutive inning when Troy Johnston plated Will Banfield with a single to make it 4-0.
The River Bandits finally broke through for a run in the sixth when Nick Lofton doubled home Jeison Guzman to make it 4-1.
The River Bandits got to within 4-3 on a two-run singly by Vinny Pasquantino.
Antonio Velez got the start for Beloit and was terrific, throwing five shutout innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out five.
The Snappers and River Bandits will battle in game two of the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.