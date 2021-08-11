DAVENPORT, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers avenged a series-opening loss to Quad Cities with an 8-1 victory Wednesday night behind another terrific outing by Antonio Velez.
For the second straight outing, Velez (5-2) threw seven shutout frames, this time allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out two in an efficient 82 pitches.
Beloit’s offense was held scoreless for the first three innings, but broke out in the fourth with a pair of runs. Thomas Jones singled home Victor Victor Mesa with the first run, and Troy Johnston lines a single to plate Jones to make it 2-0.
Ynmanol Marinez, who hit a pair of triples in Tuesday night’s loss, singled home Nic Ready in the fifth to make it 3-0. Jones hit a two-run double to make it 5-0 and cap a big fifth inning.
Kameron Misner hit his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh, to make it 7-0, and Connor Scott capped the Beloit scoring with a ninth-inning single that brought home Ricky Aracena.
Beloit gave up a run in the ninth inning but was able to cruise for the victory to even the series.
Anthony Veneziano (3-4) took the loss for the Bandits after allowing five runs (four earned) in four-plus innings of work.
The two teams will meet again Thursday in game three of the six-game series, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.