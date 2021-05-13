BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers are finding home cooking to their liking.
After beginning the season by dropping four of six games at Wisconsin, the Snappers’ return to Pohlman Field has resulted in three straight wins over South Bend, the latest coming by a 10-2 margin Thursday night.
Now winners of four straight overall, the Snappers were led by a terrific team effort on the mound and a patient approach at the plate.
Beloit drew nine walks to go along with nine hits as a late-game surge made this one a laugher.
The Snappers broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth inning when Kameron Misner singled home Connor Scott to make it 1-0. Griffin Conine followed with a double to plate Bubba Hollins to make it 2-0.
After the Cubs scored to cut the deficit in half in the fifth, Scott scored another run, this time on a wild pitch, to make it 3-1 after five.
Ricky Aracena struck the game’s biggest blow in the sixth inning, smacking a two-run double to make it 5-1. Thomas Jones drove Aracena to make it 6-1, putting the Snappers in firm control heading to the seventh. ‘
The Snappers scored in three non-traditional ways in the eighth inning. Jones walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, Devin Hairston scored on another South Bend wild pitch, and Aracena scored when Misner flew into a double play to end the inning.
Kyle Nicolas picked up the win for Beloit after allowing one run on three hits in 5 1-3 innings of work. Tyler Mitzel, Evan Brabrand and Dylan Bice combined for 3 2-3 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.
The Snappers and Cubs will meet in game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:35. They will also play Saturday at 6:35 before winding up the series and the homestand Sunday at 2:05 p.m.