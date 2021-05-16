BELOIT—Sunday was one of those days for the Beloit Snappers.
One of those days that are bound to happen over the course of a long minor league season.
The ones you want to forget ever existed.
The Snappers dropped an unsightly 12-6 decision to visiting South Bend Sunday at Pohlman Field to even their record at 6-6 for the season.
Beloit had already captured the six-game series with a walk-off win Saturday night, but their bid to go five of six was felled by a disastrous top of the fifth inning, which saw them give up six runs in a variety of ways.
Beloit manager Mike Jacobs said Sunday’s game shouldn’t overshadow the overall success of the series.
“They obviously had a really big inning on us,” Jacobs said. “But that shouldn’t take away the fact that we played pretty good for five of the six games on the homestand.”
One thing the Snappers did well Sunday: Hit the long ball. Beloit went deep four times: A first-inning shot by Nic Ready, a pair of blasts from Griffin Conine and a solo bomb from Devin Hairston.
“This is a really nice place to hit,” Jacobs said. “The field isn’t real big and the ball carries here really well. That should play well hopefully for us all year. With our offense, we’re pretty much going to be in every game.”
Ready said the team missing out on the typically frigid month of April wasn’t a bad thing for the bats.
“You’ve got to love hitting in this park,” Ready said. “You see that wind blowing out and you know it’s going to be a good day. But you can’t let the conditions change your approach, either. Line drives can turn into home runs. If you think about homers, you’re not going to hit them.”
Ready said the team comes away from the series feeling good.
“To be able to win a series this year is huge,” Ready said. “If you can string just a few of those together, you’re going to be in good shape. We had a great come-from-behind victory on Saturday, and we’re meshing as a team. That can take a few weeks, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”
The Snappers are now two six-game series into a season full of them. Ready said he doesn’t mind the unique circumstance.
“It’s definitely different,” Ready said. “But you just have to be ready to roll with it. It doesn’t matter who it’s against, we’re going to have the same effort level. I think it does help the hitters because we are seeing some of the same arms throughout the series.”
It was a rough outing for Snappers starting pitcher Jake Walters, who allowed seven runs in 4 1-3 innings.
The Snappers will take their customary Monday off before traveling to Cedar Rapids for a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers fell 4-1 Friday night before winning 6-5 Saturday evening.
In Friday’s game, Beloit was held to just three hits, with the only run coming on a Thomas Jones solo shot in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Saturday’s game was much more eventful. After allowing a run in the top of the 10th inning, the Snappers scored a walk-off victory when Conine drilled a two-run blast to lead off the 10th and send the fans home happy.
Brady Puckett (1-0) picked up the win after allowing an unearned run in the top of the frame.