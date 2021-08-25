BELOIT—Connor Scott had two hits and scored two runs and Ynmanol Marinez belted a solo home run as the Beloit Snappers edged the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first game of a doubleheader at ABC Supply Stadium, 3-1, on Wednesday.
The Kernels bounced back in the nightcap, rallying for five runs in the sixth inning for a 6-4 victory. The teams meet again tonight at 6:35.
In the opener, Beloit starter Dax Fulton went four innings and allowed four hits and one run. He walked two and struck out three. The only run charged to him came in the second inning. Minnesota Twins 2020 first round draft pick Aaron Sabato was credited with a leadoff double when right fielder Scott lost his long drive in the sun and it fell in at the warning track. One out later Wander Javier drove him in with a single.
That was all the Kernels could manage in the first game, however. Fulton blanked them the next two innings and Jackson Rose (2-1) came on to pick up the win with three innings of scoreless ball. He struck out four.
Beloit had scored in the first inning. Scott doubled, moved to third on Victor Victor Mesa’s long flyout and scored on Troy Johnston’s single.
After Sabato’s run tied it, Scott went to work in the fifth with a leadoff walk. He motored to third on Mesa’s single. Johnston’s grounder to first kept Scott at third, but Mesa moved up. Scott then scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice to center by Thomas Jones.
Marinez tacked on an insurance run in the sixth with his fourth home run of the season, a shot to left field.
Beloit outhit Cedar Rapids 7-4.
• In the nightcap, Beloit starter Josh Simpson was touched for a solo home run by Javier, his 11th, in the second, but Dustin Skelton smacked a three-run blast, his seventh, in the Snappers’ fourth inning.
Simpson ended up going 3 1-3 innings, allowing only two hits and the one run. Brady Puckett relieved him and pitched well until the sixth, wjem he allowed three runs.