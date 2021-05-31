BELOIT — The Beloit Snappers salvaged a six-game split with visiting Peoria Sunday when they defeated the Chiefs 7-3 at Pohlman Field. 

The Snappers took control early with a pair of runs in the second inning. Ynmanol Marinez tripled home Ricky Aracena, while Tevin Mitchell brought home Marinez with a single to center to make it 2-0. 

The Chiefs scored single runs in the fifth and sixth inning to knot the game at 2-2, but the Snappers immediately responded, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth on a Nic Ready single and a Ricky Aracena sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. 

Mitchell hit a solo homer, his first of the season, to extended the advantage to 5-2 in the seventh, while Griffin Conine smacked his sixth homer of the year to make it 6-3 in the eighth. 

Angeudis Santos singled home a run to cap the scoring. 

Zach McCambley got the start for Beloit and pitched 4 1-3 innings and allowed just one run while striking out six. 

John Roberson (2-0) picked up the win after 2 2-3 innings of effective relief, while Tyler Mitzel notched his fourth save of the season by hurling the final two frames. 

The Snappers head back on the road after a day off Monday, facing 15-7 Quad Cities for the next six games. 

• WEEKEND ROUNDUP: The Snappers beat the Chiefs 5-4 Friday night in 10 innings. 

Beloit held a 4-2 lead late in the game before Peoria rallied for single runs in the eighth and ninth inning to send the game into extras. 

Zachary Owings earned the Snappers a win with a sacrifice fly that plated Owings with the winning run. 

Brady Puckett blew the save in the ninth, but ended up with the victory after hurling a scoreless 10th frame. 

Saturday was an ugly day for the host Snappers, with the Chiefs sweeping a doubleheader. Peoria won game one 8-1 as the Chiefs battered Beloit pitching for 13 hits. 

In game two, Beloit trailed 11-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the team exploded for nine runs to give Peoria a scare. 

Peoria committed a pair of errors in the inning, then walked two runners home. A Conine single and a Ready double, all with two outs, made it 11-6. Aracena singled to score a pair, and another run came home on a wild pitch before Dustin Skelton struck out on a full count to end the game. 

