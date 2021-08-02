BELOIT—ABC Supply Stadium officially opens up Tuesday night when the Beloit Snappers host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The gleaming new structure on the banks of the Rock River is not only the home of the Snappers. To hear the ownership and management of the team, the stadium will serve as a community center more than a 66-event ballpark.
John Gackstetter, senior vice president of development at Hendricks Commercial Properties, said Tuesday night’s first pitch has been a long time coming.
“I’ve been working on this project for about four years now,” Gackstetter said. “It’s certainly had its challenges. We had a pandemic to deal with, we had environmental issues to work through, we had flood plain issues, a lot of different challenges. But thanks to our donors, our corporate sponsors and our contractors, we are able to celebrate this multi-use facility.
“It’s a brand-new community asset that’s accessible to all corners of our city. This isn’t about just baseball. There can be all kinds of sports here, community events. Weddings, corporate lunches, there are so many things this facility can do for Beloit.”
Gackstetter was well aware of the challenges that the Snappers have faced over the years in trying to get a new facility built.
“I want to praise Beloit’s perseverance and persistence,” Gackstetter said. “This has been an ongoing conversation for 20-plus years. There have been different locations presented, and it’s been going on long before I was here. Having this built speaks to the community’s ability to stay with it and not give up.”
Snappers president Jeff Jurgella stressed that the facility won’t lean on the city for any financial help moving forward.
“The team is on the hook for all operating expenses,” Jurgella said. “There is no cash-out from the county or the city. So it’s up to us to make sure we’re not relying on just the 66 baseball games we will host. We want this thing in use 150 times or more throughout the year. We had hoped to sneak in a concert this fall, but we couldn’t quite make it work.
“But we’ll have a wine-and-cheese show, somebody has already booked a wedding. I’ve been in baseball since 1988, and I don’t think I’ve seen a prettier ballpark on the minor league side in that time. Fans are going to love the stunning beauty as they walk in that center field gate.”
Snappers owner Quint Studer, a graduate of UW-Whitewater with deep ties to Rock County, said he’s eager to see the impact the stadium has on the community.
“We have a unique ownership structure here, and it’s the same thing with my team in Pensacola,” Studer said. “We pay no money out of the franchise. We don’t pay ourselves anything. Here’s what we do with the cash flow: Number one, we pay our employees well so that we can keep them long-term.
“Number two, we have full responsibility for our ballpark. Insurance, everything. And there is no exit strategy. There’s nothing in the paperwork that says if things aren’t going well after a few years that we can leave. We are in this for the long haul.
“If there is money left over after paying the employees and taking care of the ballpark, we funnel that into the community through a variety of not-for-profit companies. We want to be great neighbors.”
Studer said his mission is to impact the community as much as possible in a positive manner.
“Our goal is to improve the quality of life in the community. We don’t have the word ‘baseball’ anywhere in our mission statement. That’s what we’ve done in Pensacola, and it’s my belief that it will happen here as well.”