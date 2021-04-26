BELOIT—In just over two weeks, fans will file into Pohlman Field to see the first baseball game there in 610 days.
The Beloit Snappers announced several weeks ago that fans will return to Pohlman Field as well as the new downtown stadium opening this summer. Single game tickets are now on sale.
“I want to jump into the Rock River; I am that excited to welcome fans home,” Ticket and Box Office Manager Phillip Masterson said. “We’ve been approved for 33 percent capacity to begin the season and we are continuing to work with MILB and MLB as the situation changes and adapt to new information.”
The Snappers will enter their first season in the Miami Marlins organization. Coupled with the affiliate promotion, this will be the highest level of baseball Beloit has ever seen. Miami has the fourth-ranked farm system in MLB according to MLB.com.
2001 is the final season at Pohlman Field and will serve as the Farewell Season for the Snappers.
Single game tickets will be released on a month-to-month schedule as capacities and COVID-19 protocols change. Tickets for the month of May (the first two homestands) will be available starting the week of April 26. They can be purchased online or in person at the front office.
The Snappers will open the 2021 season on May 4 in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers before playing their home opener on May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.
For more information and tickets or group outings, call the Snappers front office at 608-362-2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.