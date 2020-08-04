BELOIT — The Beloit Snappers will undergo a significant change next season when they move into the new Riverbend Stadium.
That change could also include a new nickname.
The Snappers announced Tuesday that they are seeking the fans’ feedback on a potential name change.
The franchise was named the Beloit Brewers from its inception in 1982 until 1995, when they made the switch to the Snappers.
“A new era for baseball in southern Wisconsin is coming in 2021, and we’re dedicated to collecting as much input from our fans as possible to ensure that your experience on gamedays in our new ballpark is the best it’s ever been,” general manager Jeff Gray said. “To start, we want to make sure that the name on the front of our uniforms represents the fans in the stands that we play for. Starting today, we’re taking submissions from fans with their ideas for a team name that best represents our community.”
Fans can submit their ideas for team names by visiting SnappersBaseball.com. The team will collect submissions for two weeks (Aug. 4-18) and then present a list of finalist names to the community for fans to vote on.
If early feedback from the Snappers’ social media accounts are any indications, the team’s current name may be sticking around a while.
Fans were overwhelmingly supportive of keeping the current name, and Gray said that feedback was important to Quint Studer, head of the Snappers’ new ownership group.
“That’s the kind of thing we’re looking for,” Gray said. “This is going to be a collaborative decision. I know that in the public forum Mr. Studer held online, he was very open in talking about potentially rebranding the team. This is a step towards doing that, whether that means a totally new name, or just a new logo or mascot.”
Construction is underway on a new stadium for the ball club on 7 acres of land near the corner of Mill Street and Shirland Avenue in downtown Beloit. The stadium is planned to have capacity to seat 3,800 fans and it is scheduled to be complete in June of 2021.
The Snappers recently began selling season tickets for the 2021 season, and Gray said he’s been pleased with the reception.
“I think people are really excited about it,” Gray said. “Obviously the COVID-19 situation has thrown a wrench into just about every business, and we’re no different. But overall, I think it’s been a really positive reception.”
