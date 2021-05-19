CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Snappers scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning against Cedar Rapids to erase a 3-2 deficit and beat the Kernels 4-3.
Nic Ready started the winning rally with a single and went to third on a Rick Aracena double. Bubba Hollins tied the game at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly, and Zachary Owings capped the scoring with a single to plate Aracena.
Tyler Mitzel came on in the ninth to retire the Kernels in order and notch his first save of the season.
Bryan Hoeing got the start for the Snappers and allowed three runs in six innings. Josh Roberson (1-0) put up two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.
Hoeing made one critical mistake on the evening, allowing a two-run homer to Michael Helman in the third inning to put the Kernels up 2-0. Matt Wallner doubled later in the inning to make it 3-0.
The Snappers battled back, scoring a run in the fourth on a Griffin Conine groundout to make it 3-1. Owings reached on an error by Cedar Rapids shortstop Spencer Steer that scored Nic Ready in the seventh to make it 3-2, setting up the ninth-inning heroics.
• UP NEXT: The two teams meet in game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.