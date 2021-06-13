BELOIT—A little patience can got a long way.
The Beloit Snappers found that out Sunday afternoon at Pohlman Field, when the team drew nine bases on balls in an 8-5 victory over Cedar Rapids in the finale of a six-game series.
The Snappers snapped a four-game losing streak, all coming in the weeklong series against Cedar Rapids, thanks in large measure to a solid collective approach at the plate.
“Earlier in the series, we chased a lot of bad pitches,” Jacobs said. “To see them put up at-bats like they did, that’s great to see. We had a game earlier in the week where we struck out 21 times. You’ve got to be patient with these guys. They’ve been out here working hard, and it was good to see it pay off today.”
The team’s eight runs came on just four hits. Cedar Rapids kicked off the scoring in the top of the second inning when Wander Javier hit a two-run homer against Beloit starting pitcher Kyle Nicolas.
The lead was short-lived, as the Snappers turned the game around in the second inning, plating five runs to establish control.
Tevin Mitchell singled home a run while a Ynmanol Marinez sacrifice fly tied the game. With two outs, Troy Johnston crushed is fourth home run of the season, a three-run blast to center that made it 5-2.
“Their starter (Tyler Palm) actually pitched me really well,” Johnston said. “He just made that one mistake on a 3-2 pitch. With runners at first and third, he didn’t want to walk me. He threw me fastballs away to begin the at-bat, and then he threw a couple sliders. He hung a change-up, and I was sticking to my Marlins two-strike hitting approach and got the head out of the bat out on it.”
Johnston’s early heroics came in front of a few familiar faces.
“When I was in the Northwoods League, I played for Green Bay,” Johnston said. “And my host family when I was there surprised me today by showing up. I didn’t even realize they were here until the starting lineup introductions, and I head a bunch of cheers after my name. It was a great surprise.”
Johnston said moments like that are what make the professional experience worthwhile, despite the arduous process of trying to climb the ladder amid low pay and sometimes subpar accommodations.
“We are here for the fans, bottom line,” Johnston said. “I tell my parents all the time that we are in the entertainment industry as much as the sports industry. Any chance we can get to make someone’s day, that’s a win right there.”
The teams traded runs in the third inning, with Mitchell singling home a run for Beloit, while the Snappers lengthened the lead to 8-3 on a pair of wild pitches that plated runs in the sixth.
The victory was especially welcome, with the Snappers enjoying the standard day off before heading to Peoria for another six-game series.
“We’ve been on the road a bunch and playing a ton of games, so having that day off and time to rejuvenate is fantastic,” Johnston said. “It’s perfect timing for us, and hopefully we can come out and play well against Peoria.”
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers dropped games on Friday and Saturday, falling 7-5 Friday night and 5-1 Saturday.
The Snappers couldn’t hold a 5-1 lead after six innings, allowing three runs in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth.
Zach McCambley had an outstanding start for Beloit, allowing just one run on three hits in six inning. McCambley didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10.
Johnston hit his third homer of the season while Connor Scott hit his fifth of the year. Justin Evans (0-1) took the loss after allowing both runs in the ninth.
Beloit managed just five hits on Saturday and went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the 5-1 loss. Bryan Hoeing (2-3) took the loss after allowing four runs in six innings.