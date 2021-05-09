GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Snappers bounced back Sunday afternoon with a strong start and a solid finish to salvage a 2-4 record on the first series of the season with a 7-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The Snappers’ Bubba Hollins cracked a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Snappers the early edge.
Beloit made it 6-0 with three more runs in the sixth inning. Marcos Rivera hit an RBI double and Rick Aracena belted a two-run double to give the club a nice cushion.
The Rattlers’ only two runs came in the seventh inning, both on bases-loaded walks issued by Dylan Bice.
Snappers catcher Dustin Skelton led off the ninth inning with a home run to complete the scoring.
Jake Walters got the start for Beloit and hurled three scoreless innings. Antonio Velez (1-0) picked up the victory by allowing two runs in 3 2-3 innings of work.
Victor Castaneda (1-1) took the loss after allowing three runs in six innings of work.
The Snappers will take Monday off before their home opener Tuesday at 6:30 against South Bend.
• WEEKEND RECAP: The Snappers dropped a 4-3 decision on Saturday after losing 9-0 Friday night.
In Saturday’s game, the Rattlers snapped a 3-3 tie with a home run by Korry Howell.
Tyler Mitzel (0-1) took the loss for the Snappers. Connor Scott led Beloit’s offensive attack with a three-hit effort.
There weren’t many highlights for the Snappers on Friday night. Zach King allowed four runs in 4 2-3 innings to take the loss. Beloit was held to two hits while committing four errors in the field.