BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers will hold their 2020 Job Fair from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Pohlman Field.
The Class A team is looking to hire talented, customer service-oriented individuals to join the Snappers gameday staff for the 2020 season.
Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and be prepared to interview on site at the job fair.
The Snappers are accepting applications for the following positions: ushers, food service, cleaning, grounds crew, press box staff, public address announcer, on-field emcee, sales and box office, ticket takers and greeters and bat boys.
Candidates will be expected to work all 70 Snappers home games during the 2020 season, including nights, weekends, holiday dates and should view the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.
