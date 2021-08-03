BELOIT—It was perhaps fitting that the state-of-the-art scoreboard located in left field at brand-new ABC Supply Stadium wasn’t working.
There weren’t too many fans at opening night of the new ballpark that cared whether the Snappers won or lost.
They were just happy to be there.
The sellout throng of 3,284 saw the Snappers jump out to a 5-0 lead, allow five runs in the sixth inning and eventually lose 9-5 in 10 innings in a game that lasted nearly four hours.
Will Banfield got the Snappers scoring started in the bottom of the first with an RBI double that plated Kameron Misner with the first run in stadium history.
The fifth inning was especially productive for the Snappers, as the team broke through for four runs. Kameron Misner doubled to plate Victor Victor Mesa to make it 2-0, and Troy Johnston singled to plate Misner. Nic Ready walked with the bags juiced to force in a run, and a balk brought home another tally to make it 5-0.
The Timber Rattlers got it all back in the top of the sixth. Joe Gray singled home a pair of runs, Thomas Dillard brought home a run with a base hit to make it 5-3, and an LG Castillo single plated two more runs to tie the game.
Zach King got the start for Beloit and allowed five runs in 5 2-3 innings of work. Tyler Mitzel pitched a scoreless ninth before allowing all four runs in the 10th while recording just one out.
The Snappers went down quietly in the bottom of the inning, with plenty of fans still hanging around for a post-game fireworks show that went off without a hitch.
“It felt like the entire town of Beloit came out to support us tonight,” Snappers first baseman Troy Johnston said. “We’ve played in some great atmospheres throughout the year, but it’s always been on the road. It was great to have a big crowd cheering for us tonight. We didn’t play the way wanted to, but it was great to be a part of.”
Johnston said the conditions were excellent both at the plate and in the field.
“At Pohlman Field, we really didn’t have a batter’s eye,” Johnston said. “Here, there is a really nice background to hit in. And out in the field was great. There were no issues at all. It felt like we were professional baseball players.”
Snappers center fielder Conner Scott was pleased as well with how the park played.
“I thought everything was great, besides the result,” Scott said. “We come out to win every game, and we finished the last four in Peoria with wins. We just need to come back tomorrow and hopefully start a new winning streak.”
Taylor Floyd got the win for Wisconsin after pitching two scoreless innings.
• UP NEXT: The Snappers and Timber Rattlers will play game two of their six-game series Wednesday night, with the game scheduled for a 6:35 first pitch.
• NOTES: Bucks guard Pat Caunnington was in attendance. After reading about the park’s opening in the Milwaukee paper, Caunnington drove down and took in the game from the suite area...The Snappers expect the scoreboard to be working in short order.