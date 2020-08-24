To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we have selected 10 of the best games of that season. No.2 on the list was a dramatic win Sept. 10, 1995 at Pohlman Field.
BELOIT—The 1995 Beloit Snappers proved time and again the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
They had terrific chemistry and they had a supporting cast ready and capable of producing during the Midwest League Championship Series.
Already up on the Michigan Battle Cats one victory to none, Beloit looked to two players thrust into starting roles on a Sunday afternoon to provide a 3-1 win and give them a commanding 2-0 advantage in the best-of-three series.
Left-hander Greg Mullins, making a spot start to give Steve Woodard four days rest for Game 3, protected a 1-0 lead for 6 2-3 innings at Pohlman Field. When the bullpen had a rare hiccup and allowed Michigan to tie it up in the eighth, backup catcher/outfielder Josh Zwisler put the Snappers back in front to stay with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
The 3-1 victory put Beloit in the driver’s seat heading into Game 3 at Michigan’s C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek.
Zwisler, who had lost his starting catching spot to hot-hitting draftee Alex Andreopoulos, started in left field. The Snappers looked to spark an offense batting a collective .209 in the playoffs. He was 2-for-4 with a double.
“I didn’t find out I was starting until after batting practice,” Zwisler said. “I hit the ball well the past few days in practice and (Manager Dub Kilgo) told me I was starting out in left. I tried not to put any pressure on myself, just do the best job I could.”
Beloit’s Ron Belliard had coaxed a leadoff walk from Michigan reliever Scott Jones and Dave Montiel came on to pinch-run. Drew Williams dropped a sacrifice bunt to move him to second, but Johnathan Smith, who had belted a solo home run in the fourth inning, flew out. Zwisler was next and he had one goal in mind with a 1-2 count against reliever Jim Telgheder.
“I was just trying to make contact and whatever happened, happened,” he said.
Zwisler flared a soft line drive to right that fell in and Montiel flew around third base and scored easily. Zwisler then stole second and scored when Michael Dumas followed with an RBI double just inside the right-field line.
“With two strikes, all I was trying to do was put the ball in play,” Dumas said. “He gave me a fastball and I was looking for it. I just hit it in the right place.”
There was some drama in the ninth when the Battle Cats’ Joe Depastino reached on an error to open the inning. But the Snappers’ fourth pitcher, Brain Dalton, served up a double-play ground ball and then ended it with a strikeout.
Pitching, of course, was stellar again for the Snappers, who finally allowed their first earned run in 61 1-3 playoff innings in the eighth on an RBI single by Michael Coleman.
Beloit native Chris Burt had struck out Chris Stasio in the seventh on three pitches, but ran into trouble in the eighth. It could have been worse. He walked leadoff man David GIbralter, but pinch-runner Ethan Faggett was erased a second by Burt when Tony DeRosso bunted back to him.
DeRosse was shot down by catcher Andreopoulos trying to steal second base. That out was pivotal because Burt then walked Donnie Sadler and allowed an infield single by Chris Allison. Scott Huntsman relieved Burt and allowed the game-tying single by Coleman. Coleman, however, was thrown out trying to stretch the hit to a double.
Beloit starter Mullins deserved more than a no-decision. He allowed only four hits, walking one and striking out four.
The Snappers were feeling confident afterwards.
“We wanted to win these two here and we did,” Dumas said. “I think we’ll beat the (in Game 3). They’re kind of down. All we need to do is hit the ball a little better and we’ll come out champs.”
• FOOTNOTES: The game drew 1,115 fans after 1,011 had turned out the day before to see Beloit win 1-0 on a shutout by Brian Tollberg. Derek Hacopian’s home run provided all the offense.
Zwisler, a sixth-round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1993 Amateur draft as an 18-year-old, finished the 1995 season hitting .234. He returned to Beloit the following season as the No. 1 catcher, but after mustering only two hits in 27 at-bats (.074) he was released.
Andreopoulos, who hit .301, had been selected by the Brewers in the 17th round of the 1995 draft. He played six seasons in the organization. His best season was in 1998 with the AA El Paso Diablos, hitting .321 with 10 home runs and 93 RBIs. He later played in the farm systems of the Cleveland Indians, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, in eight years in the minors he hit .293 with 27 homers and 216 RBIs.
Andreopoulos, a native of Toronto, played for Team Canada in the 1991 Pan Am Games. While he never made it to the big leagues as a player, he did as a coach. Since 2003, he has been the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen catcher. He also routinely pitches batting practice.