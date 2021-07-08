SOUTH BEND, Ind.—After allowing 17 hits by the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night, a pair of Beloit pitchers held the hosts to just seven Thursday night.
The problem was the Snappers managed just two.
A three-run home run in the third inning by Jake Slaughter was the key blow as South Bend handed Beloit a fifth-straight loss, 4-0. The teams meet again Friday night.
South Bend starter Derek Casey went 5 2-3 innings and allowed both of Beloit’s hits—a single by Connor Scott and a leadoff double by Bubba Hollins in the third inning. He then struck out Marco Rivera and Ricky Aracena and got Scott to ground out.
Casey finished with no walks and 12 strikeouts. Both the relievers who followed him, Tyler Suellentrop (2 1-3) and Eury Ramos (1 inning), allowed no hits, no walks and one strikeout.
Beloit starter Zach King surrendered a run in the second inning. Slaughter walked and came around to score on back-to-back singles by Jacob Olson and Jake Washer.
Slaughter’s three-run blast followed a throwing error by Hollins wo none of the runs were earned. King allowed seven hits and one earned run with three walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings.
Reliever Andrew Nardi was a bright spot for Beloit. He worked 2 1-3 spotless innings, striking out five.
• SNAPPERS HOST MOVE NIGHT: Before the Beloit Snappers have the opportunity to host their first game at ABC Supply Stadium, they will host their first Community Movie Night.
The event will feature the baseball classic “The Sandlot” on July 29. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 6:45 p.m.
Guests may sit on the field and watch on the stadium’s 40-foot-by-40-foot video board. Prior to the movie, kids can run the bases at 5:45 p.m. and play in the Kids Zone, which consists of various inflatables. A fireworks display will conclude the evening.
Concessions will be available throughout the event and the team store will be open, offering apparel and glow sticks.
Tickets are $5 per person, plus fees. Capacity is limited to 1,500. The event is free to season ticket holders. Fans who purchase Movie Night tickets will have the option to purchase Opening Day tickets for ABC Supply Stadium Aug. 3 for an additional $10. There is limited availability for Opening Day.
To select your seat at ABC Supply Stadium, add the movie ticket to your car, pick Box or Reserved seating and add ticket to cart. You will be assigned the best available location.
No chairs, outside food or drink will be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to use in the outfield.