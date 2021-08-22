BELOIT—It was ironic in a way when ABC Supply Stadium hosted Beloit Health System Day, the home team was really hurting.
The Beloit Snappers had all sorts of opportunities to score runs, yet lost a 6-4 heart-breaker to the Peoria Chiefs in 12 innings.
Some of the hurting was literal as well. First baseman Troy Johnston was struck in the dugout by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Dave Martinez in the 11th inning and had to be replaced in the lineup.
The Snappers also put their fifth pitcher on the mound to start the 12th, C.J. Carter and he after retiring the first batter he allowed a towering home run to Matt Chamberlain, That scored Todd Lott, who began the inning on second base, and provided the Chiefs with the winning margin..
The Snappers went down in order against reliever Sean Kealey in the bottom of the inning to suffer their second straight loss.
Beloit had several chances to put a run across before that. They left 14 runners on base, grounded into two double plays and were a dismal 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.
The Chiefs committed five errors, too, but balanced that out with some outstanding plays. Beloit rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning, but left the bases loaded. First Kole Enright hit a shot to first baseman Leandro Cedeno that he snared and threw home for a force and then Marcos Rivera’s sinking liner in center was caught with a diving catch by center fielder Tommy Jew.
Peoria took a 4-3 lead in the 11th against reliever Tyler Mitzel when a wild pitch with two out allowed Tommy Jew to score from third. Beloit put pinch-runner Ricky Aracena at second and pitcher Enmanuel Solano fielded a grounder by Marcos Rivera and threw wildly to third, allowing Aracena to score and Rivera to move up to second.
The Snappers scored their first two runs on just one hit. Mesa’s fly ball to center in the first inning was dropped for a two-base error. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball, which actually caromed off catcher Zade Richardson back toward pitcher Wilfredo Pereira.
Beloit made it 2-0 in the second when Rivera led off with his seventh home run, to left center.
Snappers starter George Soriano allowed a run in the fourth and then a two-run blast by Cedeno in the sixth. He allowed six hits and the three runs in his 5 1-3 innings, not walking anyone and striking out 10.
Misner had two hits and ran his on-base streak to 22 games.
Attendance for the game was 3,117.
• WEEKEND WRAPUP: Saturday featured a terrific sunset and some outstanding fireworks for an audience of 1,866 at the ballpark, but the Snappers fell, 5-4. Eury Perez made his High-A debut and pitched five innings, allowing three unearned runs while striking out six.
The Snappers bounced the Chiefs 8-2 on Friday before 969 fans. Connor Scott and Troy Johnston each drove in four runs. Scott was 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and Johnston was 2-for-5 with a double and a single.
• UP NEXT: The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 against the Cedar Rapids.