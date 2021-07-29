PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers broke open a pitchers’ duel in a big way in the 12th inning Thursday night, scoring eight times to flatten the host Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park, 10-3.
The Snappers opened the 12th with Conner Scott at second base according to tie-breaker rules. Victor Victor Mesa hit a shot that caromed off pitcher Fabian Blanco and ended up in right field for a single, scoring Scott. Kameron Misner followed with a double and Will Banfield emptied the bases with a three-run home run to left field for a 6-2 advantage.
Beloit then loaded the bases on walks to Troy Johnston and Nic Ready and a single by Kyle Enright, who was 4-for-5. Marcos Rivera blasted a grand slam home run to make it 10-2.
Reliever Condy Mincey allowed one run in the bottom of the 12th. The Snappers only used two pitchers. Antonio Velez started and went eight innings, allowing four hits and one run.
Mincey worked the final four innings, allowing two hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out two.
Beloit had opened the 11th with Ready at second base. Fabian Blanco came on to pitch for Peoria, replacing Cory Thompson.
Enright greeted him with a single to send Ready to third. Rivera then scored him with a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Snappers couldn’t hold the lead, though. Mincey got two outs before Matt Chamberlain hit an RBI double to center to tie the game at 2-2.