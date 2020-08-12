To help commemorate the Beloit Snappers’ run to the franchise’s lone Midwest League pennant in 1995, we selected the Top Ten games of that season. No. 3 was the opening game of the MWL finals against the Michigan Battle Cats on Sept. 9.
BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers pitching staff was on an incredible roll heading into the biggest series of the season. In fact, the Snappers hadn’t allowed an earned run in 44 playoff innings.
Brian Tollberg kept up his end in Game 1 of Beloit’s showdown with Michigan at Pohlman Field. He combined with Scott Huntsman and Chris Burt on a rare nine-hit shutout as the Snappers prevailed 1-0.
Tollberg allowed six hits in his 7 2-3 innings, but didn’t walk anyone. His 13 strikeouts helped him avoid too many jams. The only batter Huntsman faced singled, but Beloit native Chris Burt worked 1 2-3 scoreless innings to finish off another save. He had 27 during the regular season. He also had two strikeouts to five Beloit 15 for the game.
Tollberg improved to 2-0 in the playoffs, and over 16 innings he allowed only eight hits and one walk. He was 13-4 during the regular season.
The Snappers’ ran their string of innings without allowing an earned run to 53.
Not that Michigan starter Brian Rose didn’t deserve a kinder fate with his complete game effort featuring five strikeouts. The only Snapper who solved him was slugger Derek Hacopian, who went 3-for-3. The rest of the Snappers were 3-for-26. But one of Hacopian’s hits was a blast over the center field fence in the fourth inning to produce the game’s lone run.
It’s worth noting that the Snappers’ lineup that night included just three players who had been in the Opening Night lineup back on April 8th when Kane County pulled out a 7-5 win at Pohlman FIeld. They were first baseman Drew Williams, third baseman Junior Betances and right fielder Scott Krause. Opening night starting catcher Josh Zwisler was still on the roster, backing up draft pick Alex Andreopoulos. He also logged some innings in the outfield and would play an instrumental role in Game 2 the next day.
Gone from the lineup were center fielder Ben Cephas, second baseman Franklin Garcia, DH Brad Burkel, shortstop Emilio Mendez and left fielder Al Mealing. Opening night’s starting pitcher, Kelly Wunsch, was a midseason promotion.
By September, the Snappers had Ron Belliard at second and Danny Klassen at shortstop. Hacopian was a fixture in the lineup, either in the outfield or DH. John Smith was in center and veteran utility player Michal Dumas filled in all over the diamond.
All the changes certainly helped the Snappers defensively. To go along with solid pitching, they led the MWL in fielding with a .968 average.
• FOOTNOTE: Some background on the Battle Cats is in order. 1995 was their first season after relocating to Battle Creek from Madison, where they were the Hatters in 1994.
Of course there’s a backstory to the Battle Cats nickname. (Are you listening Snappers?) They were originally going to be named the Golden Kazoos. That’s the name the owner preferred, hoping to pander to nearby Kalamazoo and gain some fans. Battle Creek fans in general weren’t on board with the Kazoos. Prior to the official announcement of the nickname, an ambitious fan who actually hated the name trademarked it for what he said would be a coed traveling baseball team. Instead of taking him to court, the franchise took a milligan on the Kazoos and settled for the Battle Cats.
1995 was the high water mark for the Battle Cats in terms of attendance. They drew 171,794 fans to C.O. Brown Stadium. They never equaled that during 12 years in Battle Creek.
After four seasons as a Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Houston Astros became Battle Creek’s parent club in 1999. In 2000, the Battle Cats won their only MWL championship as they finally got their revenge against the Snappers, sweeping them in three games.
Following the 2002 season, the New York Yankees replaced the Astros and the Battle Cats became the Battle Creek Yankees prior to 2003. The franchise moved to Midland, Mich., in 2007 and became the Great Lakes Loons.