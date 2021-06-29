BELOIT—Troy Johnston of the Beloit Snappers isn’t concerned with hitting streaks.
He looks at every day as a new challenge.
So what that he was riding a 16-game streak before it came to a close Tuesday night? with the same approach as he’d has throughout this three-year professional career.
“The way I look at it, if you go 1-for-3 with a walk every day, that’s a Hall of Fame career,” Johnston said. “I don’t pay any attention to streaks or anything like that. If I get two or three in a day, that’s great. I try to hit the ball hard every time I come to the plate.”
Johnston was the 501st overall selection of the 2019 draft by the Miami Marlins after a terrific collegiate career at Gonzaga.
His initial season was spent in rookie-league Batavia, where he hit .277 with three home runs.
He was all set for his first full season in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in, canceling the season and putting a hold on his promising career.
Fast-forward to spring of 2021, where Johnston was initially assigned to Jupiter of the Florida State League.
The assignment didn’t last long: Johnston, 24, tore up FSL pitching to the tune of a .349 batting average in 24 games.
In the same 24 games for the Snappers, Johnston has been just as good, hitting .352 with seven homers and a rather incredible 34 RBI’s. His on-base percentage of .439 shines a spotlight on his patience, while his .703 slugging percentage suggests he’s got plenty of pop, too.
“I’m not missing my pitches right now,” Johnston said. “Every once in a while, I’ll foul a couple of pitches off and get myself into trouble, but in general I’m taking what the pitchers are giving me and hitting my pitch.”
Johnston said his offseason was geared toward improving his pitch selection.
“That was really something I emphasized in my training,” Johnston said. “Seeing the ball up and being able to hit the high pitch is huge for me, because that allows me to lay off the lower ones. With my swing path, I’ve been hitting pitches up better, so I try to wait for those.”
Johnston’s club has suffered a few difficult losses in a row, but he doesn’t feel as though the setbacks will linger for a team that has hovered around the .500 mark all season.
“We have some gritty guys on our team,” Johnston said. “I think losses like these are going to rub them the wrong way and we’re going to become better for it for sure. We’ve been scoring a lot of runs lately, doing really well, and I feel like we’re really close on making a great push soon.”
Snappers manager Mike Jacobs appreciates Johnston’s approach, not to mention his productivity, at the plate.
“Troy’s got a very simple swing,” Jacobs said. “He’s always in a good position to hit, and he’s always on time. He swings at good pitches, and that’s what we’re trying to teach these guys. I don’t know what else he could do for us.”