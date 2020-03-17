BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers, like the rest of the Stateline area, are hunkering down.
The Snappers are following the mandate released by Minor League Baseball Sunday, which indicated that the season will begin “once the public health experts and agencies have decided it is safe … and the players are physically ready to begin the season,” the organization said.
The Snappers, in what is scheduled to be their final season at Pohlman Field before moving to a new downtown stadium, say they are trying to adjust to their new reality.
“I think right now it’s a challenging environment for everyone in society,” Snappers general manager Jeff Gray said. “Our focus right now is to put our best foot forward and when things do break, we are ready to put our best product on the field. Right now, like everyone else, we are in a holding pattern.”
While those in Major League Baseball are doing what they can to provide for their normal game-day staff, an operation like the Snappers doesn’t have the capital to guarantee any missed income.
“We’ll just have to wait and see moving forward to see what the plan is set for by Minor League Baseball,” Gray said. “My main concern right now is with our full-time staff, and putting their health and well-being first. We have not closed our office at this point, but that’s something that we are evaluating right now.”
• FRONT OFFICE ADDITION: The Snappers have added Riley Gostisha as their new director of corporate partnership.
Gostisha worked for the Snappers from 2004 to 2010 before entering the banking industry.
Gray was excited about getting Gostisha back into the fold.
“Riley brings a vast amount of experience in baseball and with the Snappers specifically,” Gray said. “And he’s also had a career in banking, so being able to bring that knowledge to our team is going to be great.”
• JOB FAIR CANCELED: The Beloit Snappers Job Fair, which was to be held Thursday, has been canceled. The Snappers did not announce a rescheduled date.
