BELOIT—The first base hits and runs scored at ABC Supply Stadium were by the likes of Hamilton “Ham” Porter and Benjamin Franklin “Benny the Jet” Rodriguez of “The Sandlot” fame.
The popular movie was shown on the stadium’s 40-foot-by-40-foot high definition videoboard as the community got its first glimpse of its new world-class stadium during a special sneak peek and family movie night. Approximately 600 or so fans took in the flick, admired the surroundings and were treated to a fireworks show as well.
Earlier in the day, Riverbend Stadium Authority board members were also joined by major donors, sponsors, partners and numerous business and community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration.
The ceremony included formal remarks from project stakeholders, who emphasized the tremendous impact the stadium will have on Beloit, not just as a ballpark, but as a community amenity that will bring people of all ages and walks of life together. The speakers included Riverbend Stadium Authority President Jim Packard; Hendricks Holding Asset Manager John Gackstetter; former Beloit Snappers President Dennis Connerton, Gateway Professional Baseball/Beloit Snappers owner Quint Studer; City Manager Lori Luther; Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevitt, ABC Supply Company President Keith Rozolis and CEO and Hendricks Holding Chairman of the Board Diane Hendricks.
The 3,500-seat stadium offers state-of-the-art amenities, a 360-degree walkable open concourse, indoor suite and club level for year-round events and new food and beverage offerings from Beloit’s Geronimo Hospitality Group.
Gateway Professional Baseball, owner of the Beloit Snappers, will operate the stadium on and off-season.
The privately-funded, $37 million stadium was constructed in just 13 months with an average of 120 workers on site each day. The project met its goal of opening during the 2021 Snappers season, despite a global pandemic.
The stadium will open officially for action on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. when the Snappers host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. That game begins a six-game homestand against Wisconsin.