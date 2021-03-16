BELOIT—Opening night for the Beloit Snappers is less than two months away. In preparation for the 2021 season, the Snappers will hold a job fair at Pohlman Field (2301 Skyline Dr., Beloit) on March 22 and March 23 from 4-7 p.m. each day
Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application form at SnappersBaseball.com, bring their resume, dress in business professional attire and come prepared to interview on site.
Available game day staff positions include food service, security, ushers, cleaning attendance, grounds crew, ticketing and retail.
Candidates will be expected to work all 60 Snappers home games during the 2021 season, including nights, weekend and holiday dates and should view the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com to ensure their availability.
For the safety of applicants and Snappers staff, masks are required throughout the job fair.
Questions in advance of the job fair may be directed to Snappy@SnappersBaseball.com or to the Snappers by phone at (608) 362-2272.