DAVENPORT, Iowa— The Beloit Snappers used a terrific starting pitching performance and some timely hitting to take down Quad Cities 7-5 in game three of a six-game series Thursday night.
Zach King got the start and was outstanding, allowing just three hits and a walk in five shutout frames.
The game was scoreless heading into the fifth inning when Dustin Skelton belted his second home run of the season, a two-run blast that plated Ricky Aracena.
Troy Johnston struck another big blow, a three-run blast in the sixth inning that gave Beloit a 5-0 cushion.
After being shut out all game, the River Bandits mounted a furious rally in the seventh inning, scoring four times to cut the Beloit lead to 5-4.
The Snappers responded with a pair of runs in the eighth inning on a two-run double by Ynmanol Marinez to make it 7-4.
Quad Cities scored again in the bottom of the eighth inning, but reliever Tyler Mitzel closed the game out with a scoreless ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season.
The Snappers and River Bandits will continue their series Friday at 6:35 p.m., with games to continue on Saturday and Sunday.