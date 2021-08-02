BELOIT—The Beloit Snappers took a brief tour of their new home Sunday night and had their first practice at ABC Supply Stadium Monday morning.
They feel a little like a guy who has won the lottery.
“We got back here after the road trip and it was about 8:30 (Sunday night),” infielder Kole Enright said. “I walked out of the tunnel and there was a beautiful sunset and this ballpark. It blew me away. It was awesome. I’ve been in the minor leagues four years now and this is probably the nicest park I’ve seen.”
“We feel blessed to be in a new stadium right now,” catcher Will Banfield said. “I know it’s a little hectic, but they did a great job moving things for us and we’re really excited to play here in August and September.”
The question now is, can they leave any negative baggage back at Pohlman Field?
Even with a four-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night’s 6:35 p.m. stadium opener against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, they possess a modest 35-43 season record. Beloit is fourth in the six-team High-A Central East division. Wisconsin (37-40) is third.
“It’s a fresh start in a beautiful ballpark,” Banfield said. “A lot of people from Beloit and the surrouding area who haven’t been going to games are going to come out here and we’re excited about energizing that fan base. Being the first players to step on this field is really important to us.”
Enright agreed.
“I hope the fans keep coming out because we’re playing well,” he said. “The bats have started coming alive and we’ve had some very good pitching performances. We’re having fun and we have two months left to make a run at it.”
Manager Mike Jacobs expects the stadium and increased attention to give his team a positive jolt.
“You expect moving into a beautiful stadium like this will give them a boost,” Jacobs said. “Coming from Pohlman Field over here is like night and day.”
Jacobs said there might even be a few butterflies Tuesday night as the Snappers expect a turnout of well over 3,000 fans.
“Most of the players have never played in a stadium like this,” he said. “There will be a sellout and I think some of the players will be nervous just like an opening night kind of feel. That’s good for them to experience that. Their goal is to play in the big leagues and play in front of a lot of people. The more they can experience that the better.”
In addition to all the differences in appearance, there are a couple of major adjustments the Snappers need to make to their new ballpark. Artificial turf will have truer bounces than the grass at Pohlman Field and will likely to play a lot faster. The dimensions are also cavernous compared to the old place.
As a catcher thinking about his pitchers, Banfield appreciates that fact.
“Our opponents hit a lot of lazy fly balls that seemed to carry out of Pohlman,” he said. “Here our outfielders will run those down for outs. It’s really deep to left center and center field, but we have some guys who can still put the ball out of here.”
As for the quick turf, Jacobs said that will require more than one practice to get used to.
“There will be an adjustment period for the guys, but it shouldn’t be that big a deal,” he said.
• NOTES: Left-hander Zach King is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Timber Rattlers. King (2-8, 4.50) had a strong July, posting a 2.63 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 27 1-3 innings. On July 2, he beat the Rattlers 5-4, allowing four hits and one run with eight strikeouts in seven innings. ...The Snappers and Rattlers will meet Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday for 6:35 p.m. games and then finish the series at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.