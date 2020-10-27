• EDITOR’S NOTE: Ben Witkins, who organized a petition to save the Beloit Snappers nickname, penned the following guest column on what the future could hold for the team:
Their team hasn’t taken the field all season, but Beloit Snappers fans still scored a big victory last week. New owner Quint Studer announced last Wednesday that the club would be delaying the announcement on its “new identity” until sometime next spring.
“We’re going to make sure we take the time to really make the team’s identity special before we bring it to the community,” Studer wrote on social media, “We want to make sure we get the total package right.”
On one hand, I am disappointed the team appears certain to be getting rid of the Snappers name (and as I have written previously, believe keeping ‘Snappers’ makes a lot of business sense). But Beloit Snappers fans should still be very proud of the fact their voices have been heard here. Without our almost unanimous opposition to the proposed new names, I think it’s very likely the team would be moving forward right now with either Cheeseballs, Moo, Polka Pike, Sky Carp or Supper Clubbers. We spoke out strongly, and to their credit Studer and the rest of the Snappers organization listened. It’s not unprecedented for minor league teams to come up with a whole new rebranding concept, even after holding a fan vote. My hope and belief is that the team is using this extra time to put together something that better represents Beloit and the entire Stateline area.
So what does ‘better’ mean exactly? There seems to be a lot of support in the community for a name which pays tribute to Beloit’s proud factory tradition. Names like “Ironmen” or “Ironworkers” would honor that history while simultaneously promoting all the recent developments in Downtown Beloit. I also like references to famous Beloit College professor (and rumored Indiana Jones inspiration) Roy Chapman Andrews. Something like “Dino Hunters” or “Fossil Diggers” would be cool.
But my favorite idea is a wordplay on the Rock River, which runs alongside the team’s new ABC Supply Stadium: “The Beloit River Rockers.” Imagine for a moment what would happen if Snappy started a rock ‘n’ roll band with his good buddy (and former Beloit mascot) Brewsteer! They could even bring along their new friends Sky Carp, Polka Pike and Mr. Cheeseball for a wild summer tour! As the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages prove, the only thing better than one mascot is a whole team of them.
In many ways “Beloit River Rockers” is the perfect compromise: Fans get to keep our beloved Snappy mascot, and the team gets loads of new merchandise to sell year after year. Just like the Racing Sausages, every band member gets their own hats, t-shirts and bobblehead nights.
The ballpark experience would be upgraded as well: fans won’t only be treated to a baseball game, but also get to enjoy a true concert atmosphere. Fireworks, stadium lights, local bands and DJ’s all “Rock the Riverbend.” The possibilities are endless...